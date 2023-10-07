Hamas announced a large-scale operation against Israel. The IDF begins mobilizing reservists

Hamas said 5,000 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip during the morning attack.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

Militants in the Gaza Strip have announced that they are launching a large-scale operation against Israel called the Al-Aqsa Flood. They called on all Palestinians to take up arms.

In Israel, Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the mobilization of reservists. A resident of Beeri told Israeli media that Hamas fighters are already on the streets of the Israeli settlement, writes Al Jazeera. The mayor of the village of Kuseifi in Israel reported that four people were killed and several wounded due to shelling from the Gaza Strip.