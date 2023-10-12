UN staff and members of the Red Cross were killed in the Gaza Strip

The UN agency for Palestine refugees has reported that 12 of its staff have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The statement did not specify whether they were Palestinians or foreign workers, but previously said they included five Agency school teachers, a gynecologist, an engineer, a psychologist-consultant and three assistants.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced that four of its members were killed in the Gaza Strip. Another one died in Israel.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees was founded in 1949 after the first Arab-Israeli war. It provides public services such as schooling, primary health care and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.