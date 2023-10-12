US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel. He will also meet with the President of Palestine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel. He was met at the Tel Aviv airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen.
This is reported by a number of local mass media.
Blinken plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Yitzhak Herzog and several ministers. Blinken will then travel to Jordan, where he will meet with the head of the Palestinian Authority, President Mahmoud Abbas, who is not supported by Hamas.
As "Reuters" writes, Blinken will discuss the release of more than 150 hostages taken by Hamas militants and the creation of a safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip.
- Earlier, Hamas refused to negotiate for the hostages until the end of the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
- Also, on October 12, the media wrote that Egypt is discussing aid to Gaza, but rejects the creation of safe corridors for the exit of civilians. At the same time, the Egyptian authorities are ready to open the passage for foreign citizens who still remain in Gaza. Among them are almost 200 Ukrainians.