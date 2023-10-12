US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel. He will also meet with the President of Palestine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel. He was met at the Tel Aviv airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen.

This is reported by a number of local mass media.

Blinken plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Yitzhak Herzog and several ministers. Blinken will then travel to Jordan, where he will meet with the head of the Palestinian Authority, President Mahmoud Abbas, who is not supported by Hamas.

As "Reuters" writes, Blinken will discuss the release of more than 150 hostages taken by Hamas militants and the creation of a safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip.