Spain will hand over six “Hawk” air defense systems to Ukraine

The Spanish Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of six launchers for MIM-23 "Hawk" anti-aircraft missile systems and announced the delivery of 155 and 105 mm artillery ammunition and heavy machine guns.

According to Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the installations will be integrated into the American battery, and training for Ukrainian operators and technical personnel of the air defense system will begin in Spain in November.

She also added that Madrid will send power generators, diving compressors and elements of winter equipment for the military to Kyiv.

In addition, the training of the Ukrainian military in the city of Toledo and other places will continue.