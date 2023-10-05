Spain will provide Ukraine with 6 launchers for the Hawk air defense system

Spain will provide Ukraine with 6 launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was announced by the Spanish government after talks between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Sanchez promised that Spain would continue to support Ukraine in protecting its cities, energy infrastructure and ports. He offered Zelensky equipment for demining, as well as new anti-aircraft and anti-drone systems and relevant training for the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine is also preparing to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU under the presidency of Spain. Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister and Spanish society for supporting this aspiration.

Before the meeting with Zelenskyi, Sanchez said that Spain is ready to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union, but stressed that it is worth waiting for the conclusions of the European Commission, writes the Spanish publication El Pais.