Ambassador: Ukraine is trying to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip through Egypt

Ukraine is trying to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip through Egypt. There are already lists of citizens.

On October 11, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk informed about this on the air of a telethon.

There are about 15 000 Ukrainians on the consular register in Israel, about a thousand — in Palestine, and about 300 of them live in the Gaza Strip. The initiative group collected lists of Ukrainians for the consulate — they prepared 160 people from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah checkpoint for evacuation. Then — to third countries, because the Egyptians do not allow evacuees to stay on their territory for more than 48 hours. Korniychuk hopes that on October 12 and 13 they will be able to evacuate the maximum number of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

According to him, it is calm in Tel Aviv now. All Israeli airlines fly, most low-cost airlines fly. But, taking into account the excitement, the price of tickets increased by 3-4 times. Now the cost of tickets to Europe reaches $1 000 one way. The embassy provides assistance to the most vulnerable sections of the population — those who were receiving treatment, those with children, tourists whose flights were canceled. The embassy gave them 200 tickets for the evacuation flight to Romania at the "pre-war" price, which will be on October 14. Another flight is planned for October 15. It is impossible to leave for free.

"We help those who really do not have the opportunity to buy tickets," explained Korniychuk.