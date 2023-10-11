Another power unit was repaired ahead of schedule in Ukraine

In Ukraine, on October 11, one more unit of the nuclear power plant (NPP) was repaired ahead of schedule.
The Ministry of Energy writes about this.
This power unit added 415 MW of power to the power system.
Repairs are ongoing at other thermal, hydro, and nuclear power generation facilities. The energy system is being prepared before the start of the heating season.
Currently, Ukrainian power plants produce enough energy to cover the needs of consumers. In some regions, there were blackouts due to shelling, technological disturbances, etc.
Last day, commercial electricity import amounted to 907.00 MWph. Exports were to Slovakia and Moldova and reached 1 612.00 MWph.
- On September 16, the British Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure — the invaders would strike like last year. On September 20, Ukrainian intelligence reported that strikes on the energy industry could begin as early as October, and Russia is now investigating its state. Ukrenergo substations have already been protected from missile attacks by fortifications. Also, Ukraine ordered 100 new high-voltage transformers, they will be stored in Poland and Romania for the time being.
- In August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that five blocks of nuclear power plants had already been repaired in Ukraine. At that time, the repair of four remained to be completed.
- Earlier, Energoatom stated that it was preparing to start up all units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants before the heating season.