Another power unit was repaired ahead of schedule in Ukraine

In Ukraine, on October 11, one more unit of the nuclear power plant (NPP) was repaired ahead of schedule.

The Ministry of Energy writes about this.

This power unit added 415 MW of power to the power system.

Repairs are ongoing at other thermal, hydro, and nuclear power generation facilities. The energy system is being prepared before the start of the heating season.

Currently, Ukrainian power plants produce enough energy to cover the needs of consumers. In some regions, there were blackouts due to shelling, technological disturbances, etc.

Last day, commercial electricity import amounted to 907.00 MWph. Exports were to Slovakia and Moldova and reached 1 612.00 MWph.