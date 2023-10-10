However, UEFA decided not to allow Russian U-17 teams to participate in European competitions

The UEFA executive committee revoked the permission to participate in European competitions for Russian U-17 teams.

The "Associated Press" (AP) writes about it.

The ban was imposed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. When it was canceled on September 26, it caused a split in UEFAʼs executive committee.

At the same time, 12 of the 55 European member federations refused to play with any Russian teams. Among them are Poland, England, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway.

After a new meeting, the UEFA executive committee stated that the ban was renewed because "it was not possible to find a technical solution that would allow Russian teams to play."