Seven more Ukrainians who were considered missing were found in the south of Israel.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko told about this on the air of the telethon.

Almost 300 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel due to canceled flights. Another 150 Ukrainians cannot leave the Gaza Strip, which has been suffering from massive artillery shelling and airstrikes by the Israeli army for the second day.

Those in Israel are advised to check with commercial airlines. Diplomats are working on alternative ways to help. In total, during the three days of the war, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs processed more than 700 appeals from Ukrainians, added Nikolenko.