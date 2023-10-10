Israel destroyed more than 1 700 targets in the Gaza Strip. What happened overnight

Israel continues to strike the Gaza Strip in response to the invasion of Hamas militants.

"The Times of Israel" writes about it.

During the war, Israel struck 1 707 targets in the Gaza Strip, including 475 missile systems, 73 command centers, 23 strategic infrastructure facilities, and 22 underground targets.

Arab media write that after the night strikes, the number of dead on the Palestinian side increased to 704 people, almost four thousand more were injured, and 137 thousand people were displaced from their homes. More than 900 people died in Israel, and another 150 were held hostage by militants.

The UN Human Rights Council observed a moment of silence for "the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere" at the initiative of Pakistanʼs representative. The Anti-Defamation League criticized the UN, saying it "blatantly ignores the nearly 1 000 people in Israel brutally murdered by Hamas and the more than 150 innocent people held hostage in Gaza".

Actions in support of either Israel or Palestine are held in cities around the world. Some administrative buildings, such as the White House in the United States, have been lit up in the colors of the Israeli flag.

What is happening in Israel now?