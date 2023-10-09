Finland allocates €92 million to support countries affected by Russian aggression

Finland allocates €92 million in aid to Ukraine and other countries affected by Russian aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Support is provided through the World Bank Group. Finland allocates €62 million for the Ukraine and Moldova support program: €12 million of this amount will be given as a grant and €50 million as a loan. In addition, Finland will provide €30 million in loans to countries affected by Russian aggression. In particular, the money will be used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland does not specify which countries are in question.

In Ukraine, funds from Finland will be directed to the needs of health care, transport, energy, agriculture, housing construction and social security. In Moldova, the money will go to the needs of refugees from Ukraine, as well as financing the development and crisis preparedness program.

"This additional funding shows Finlandʼs unwavering support for Ukraine in accordance with the government program. We will also support improving food security in countries affected by the Russian invasion," noted Finlandʼs Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio.