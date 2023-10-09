Hamas militants claim to have taken 130 Israelis hostage. What happened overnight

A senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk informed that the organization is holding about 130 Israelis, including army officials, hostage.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops hit three missile launchers and command posts. A spokesman for the Israeli military said that the country had gathered 100 000 reserve troops near the border with the Gaza Strip.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

The Israel Defense Forces stated the strikes hit more than 500 targets, including several high-rise towers and a Hamas-armed mosque, and three tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaydah says fighting is still ongoing in several areas near Gazaʼs northern border, including Zikim, Sufa and Mefalsim. Fighting continues in Kibbutz Beer, Kfar Aza, Nirim and Alumim in southern Israel, according to the IDFʼs chief spokesman. Militants are cleared there.

The Ministry of Health reports that at least 2 315 people on the Israeli side are currently injured. More than 700 people are believed to have died. Arab media reports that more than 490 Palestinians were killed, and about 2 300 were wounded.

The UN Security Council held an emergency closed session amid the war between Israel and Hamas, but was unable to reach unanimity and therefore did not issue a joint statement.

Israel denies negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages mediated by Egypt.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to citizens that the country is "at war and will win".

Israel officially declared war on October 8 after the attack by Hamas militants on the country. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip. On October 9, Israeli forces regained control over all cities on the border with the Gaza Strip.