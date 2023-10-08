The US sent aid to the Israel Defense Forces

US President Joe Biden had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that American aid to the IDF is on its way.

This was reported by the press service of the White House.

Biden also announced that in the coming days, Washington will allocate another aid package for Israel. However, he did not specify what kind of assistance it is.

The American president once again expressed his deepest condolences to all the missing, injured and killed, promising full support to the government and people of Israel "in the face of an unprecedented and terrible attack by Hamas terrorists."

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to citizens that the country is "at war and will win".

Israel officially declared war on October 8 after the attack by Hamas militants on the country. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.