CBS: North Korea has begun transferring artillery to Russia

North Korea began to transfer artillery to Russia.
This was reported by CBS News with reference to sources among American officials.
Whether this transfer is part of a long-term supply chain or a limited batch is currently unknown.
During a meeting in September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Putin that he could count on North Koreaʼs "full and unconditional support" in Russiaʼs "holy struggle" to protect its security interests — presumably referring to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. At the same time, Putin hinted that he and Kim discussed military cooperation.
According to sources at CBS News, South Korea is concerned that Kim could obtain technology from Russia to build nuclear submarines and more advanced missiles and satellites.
According to the CBS interlocutor, if bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea deepen, then Kim is likely to be able to threaten not only the USʼs Asian allies — South Korea and Japan — but also the whole world.
- Earlier, The New York Times, citing American officials, wrote that the parties will discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with North Korean weapons for the war in Ukraine and other military cooperation. In return, the DPRK will request advanced satellite technology and developments related to nuclear submarines. Kim Jong Un also wants to receive food aid.
- The United States has expressed concern over the ongoing arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea. The official representative of the White House on national security issues, John Kirby, reported that the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, traveled to North Korea at the end of July to try to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.
- The USA officially accused the DPRK of supplying the Russian Federation with shells as early as 2022. At that time, the media wrote that they were received by units of the "Wagner PMC".
- The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in September that the DPRK is transferring 122 and 152 mm artillery shells to Russia, as well as missiles for the Grad rocket launcher systems.