CBS: North Korea has begun transferring artillery to Russia

North Korea began to transfer artillery to Russia.

This was reported by CBS News with reference to sources among American officials.

Whether this transfer is part of a long-term supply chain or a limited batch is currently unknown.

During a meeting in September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Putin that he could count on North Koreaʼs "full and unconditional support" in Russiaʼs "holy struggle" to protect its security interests — presumably referring to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. At the same time, Putin hinted that he and Kim discussed military cooperation.

According to sources at CBS News, South Korea is concerned that Kim could obtain technology from Russia to build nuclear submarines and more advanced missiles and satellites.

According to the CBS interlocutor, if bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea deepen, then Kim is likely to be able to threaten not only the USʼs Asian allies — South Korea and Japan — but also the whole world.