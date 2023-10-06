The Netherlands allocates €102 million for the recovery of Ukraine and reforms

The Netherlands allocates the third support package for Ukraine for €102 million.

From this package, €60 million will go to support Dutch companies that want to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. The money will cover export credit insurance for payment risks of investments and operations in the country.

At the same time, €30 million will be allocated to the purchase of gas and the supply of parts for power grids so that Ukraine can prepare for winter. The rest of the amount will go to support the de-occupied territories and to the International Monetary Fund, which helps Ukraine in implementing reforms.