The Netherlands allocates €118 million in aid to Ukraine and appoints a new ambassador

The Netherlands allocates more than €118 million in the second aid package to Ukraine for 2023. The government also appointed diplomat Roderick van Schreven as a special representative for business and reconstruction of Ukraine.
This is stated on the website of the Cabinet of the Netherlands.
€83 million will be spent on reconstruction and health care. Of these, €58 million will be allocated to the repair of infrastructure, buildings and drinking water supply facilities. The rest was allocated for medical equipment and support for mobile clinics. Another €10 million is earmarked for the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
€875,000 was pledged to support Ukrainian human rights defenders. At the same time, the Dutch government allocated €25 million in subsidies to support business. Companies and public organizations, in partnership with local organizations, can submit project proposals to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency from September.
- For 2023, the Netherlands has reserved €2.5 billion for Ukraine.
- In early April, the Netherlands allocated a €274 million aid package to Ukraine. This money will be used for humanitarian aid and health care. Before that, the country published a list of military aid for Ukraine, which it has either already received or will receive in the future. There are tanks and ships.
- The Netherlands will also strengthen Ukrainian air defense with radars worth more than $160 million. It is about four VERA-EG radar systems. The Netherlands, together with Denmark, headed the European group for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They will be the first countries to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, other countries will join later.