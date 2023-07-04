The Netherlands allocates €118 million in aid to Ukraine and appoints a new ambassador

The Netherlands allocates more than €118 million in the second aid package to Ukraine for 2023. The government also appointed diplomat Roderick van Schreven as a special representative for business and reconstruction of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Cabinet of the Netherlands.

€83 million will be spent on reconstruction and health care. Of these, €58 million will be allocated to the repair of infrastructure, buildings and drinking water supply facilities. The rest was allocated for medical equipment and support for mobile clinics. Another €10 million is earmarked for the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

€875,000 was pledged to support Ukrainian human rights defenders. At the same time, the Dutch government allocated €25 million in subsidies to support business. Companies and public organizations, in partnership with local organizations, can submit project proposals to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency from September.