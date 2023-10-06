The MFA of Austria summoned the Russian ambassador because of the attack on the village of Hroza, where 52 people died

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Austria due to a rocket attack on the Kharkiv village of Hroza, where 52 people were killed.

The department wrote about this on the social network X (Twitter).

"The Russian ambassador in Vienna was just summoned because of yesterdayʼs terrible rocket attack on a village in the Kharkiv region, which took dozens of innocent lives. Attacks on civilians are a war crime. The culprits should be brought to justice," the report noted.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria called for a fair punishment for the attack on the village of Hroza and declared a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law" by Russia.