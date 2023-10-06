The “Orlivka” ferry line on the border with Romania suspended its work. Russia attacked it with drones

On the night of October 6, the Russians attacked with drones the border and port infrastructure of the Izmailsky district (Odesa region). The work of the "Orlivka" ferry line was temporarily stopped.

The State Border Service urges for now to choose other routes to Romania, such as the "Reni" car checkpoint.

The air alert in Odesa region lasted for more than three hours.

Fighters destroyed three Shahed drones. There were no casualties, but a granary was damaged and 9 trucks were involved.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode