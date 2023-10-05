In unrecognized Transnistria, the wreckage of a rocket was discovered again — it fell 10 days ago

Missile fragments were discovered in the village of Hyska on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria, writes Newsmaker.
According to the agency, a metal object similar to a fragment of a rocket was found in a field, one and a half kilometers from the nearest residential buildings. It turned out that the fragments of this rocket fell on the same day as the rocket in the village of Kitskani — September 25.
"It is known that part of the rocket fragments discovered today in Hysa fell into the lake of Farladany village on September 25. Specialists pulled it out and destroyed it," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the unrecognized Transnistria reported.
The co-chairman of the United Control Commission from Transnistria, Oleg Belyakov, also reported that rocket fragments were found in the village of Hyska.
- On October 31 last year, a fragment of a missile was found in Moldova for the first time after Russiaʼs massive shelling of Ukraine. Then one of the settlements was affected. Subsequently, the cases when Russian missiles entered the airspace of Moldova began to be repeated.
- In particular, the wreckage of the S-300 missile was discovered on October 25 after the Russian attack on the Odesa region. Fragments fell in the village of Kitskany, on Yunost Street, in the garden of a local resident. There were no casualties. Sappers analyzed them and decided that they did not pose a danger.