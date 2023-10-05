In unrecognized Transnistria, the wreckage of a rocket was discovered again — it fell 10 days ago

Missile fragments were discovered in the village of Hyska on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria, writes Newsmaker.

According to the agency, a metal object similar to a fragment of a rocket was found in a field, one and a half kilometers from the nearest residential buildings. It turned out that the fragments of this rocket fell on the same day as the rocket in the village of Kitskani — September 25.

"It is known that part of the rocket fragments discovered today in Hysa fell into the lake of Farladany village on September 25. Specialists pulled it out and destroyed it," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the unrecognized Transnistria reported.

МВС Придністровʼя

The co-chairman of the United Control Commission from Transnistria, Oleg Belyakov, also reported that rocket fragments were found in the village of Hyska.