Fragments of an S-300 missile fell in unrecognized Transnistria

Fragments of an S-300 missile were discovered in the village of Chițcani on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

This was reported by Newsmaker with reference to the co-chairman of the United Control Commission from Transnistria Oleh Belyakov.

According to him, the fragments of the rocket fell after the Russian attack on Odesa region.

"After the explosion heard by the residents of Chițcani, Tiraspol and Bender around one in the morning, fragments of the S-300 missile fell on the territory of Transnistria. The explosion itself happened in the air," Belyakov added.

According to the official, the debris fell in the village of Chițcani, on Yunost Street, in the garden of a local resident. There are no casualties.

Journalists asked the Bureau of Reintegration for comment.