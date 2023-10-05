Ukrainian intelligence revealed the details of the special operation in Crimea

Ukrainian military intelligence told the details of the special operation of the special purpose unit "Artan" with the landing in Crimea.

Fighters landed on the western coast of the peninsula, as well as on the Tendrivska and Kinburnska spits. The special forces started a battle with the Russian invaders in these territories and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

During the retreat after completing a combat mission in Crimea, the soldiers of "Artan" also fought a battle at sea — the Russians tried to pursue special forces on surface high-speed patrol boats with aviation support.

"This is not the first and not the last operation of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean Peninsula. Most of them will become known only later. This is a systematic, planned and coordinated work of all involved units. The enemy will feel the consequences of our work for a long time. With our actions, we constantly remind the Russian invaders of the inevitability of the liberation of all occupied territories," said the commander of "Artan" Viktor Torkotyuk.