SBU declared the suspicion to Chemezov, an associate of Putin. He supplies the Russian army with Kinzhals, planes and drones

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Serhiy Chemezov, the general director of the Russian corporation "Rostec", Putinʼs friend and closest ally.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

According to the intelligence services, Putin and Chemezov met while serving in the KGB of the former USSR. Due to his closeness to the Russian President, Chemezov has been the constant head of "Rostec" for more than 15 years. This corporation produces up to 80% of military equipment, weapons and ammunition for the war against Ukraine.

It includes the concerns "Kalashnikov", "Uralvagonzavod", "Helicopters of Russia" and "United Aircraft Corporation", which supply the occupiers with tanks, combat aircraft and missile systems.

SBU documented the transfer of wholesale batches by Chemezovʼs companies to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:

Su-30, Su-35, Su-57 fighters;

Su-34 front-line fighter-bombers;

ballistic missiles of the X-47M "Kinzhal" type;

combat helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-28;

strike and reconnaissance drones;

Il-76 military transport aircraft;

T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72B3M tanks;

infantry fighting vehicles IFV-2M and IFV-3;

rocket salvo systems "Tornado-S" and "Tornado-G" and self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S".

Chemezov was informed of the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine).

Earlier, the Security Service reported suspicion to the sanctioned general director of the Russian airline "223 Flight Squadron" of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Yuriy Velikoklad. He provided planes to transport Russian fighters and weapons from the Middle East and Africa to the war in Ukraine.