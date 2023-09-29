SBU declared the suspicion to the general director of the Russian airline. He transporting “Shahed” drones to the borders of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the sanctioned general director of the Russian airline "223 Flight Squad" of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Yuriy Velikoklad.

The press service of the department writes about it.

Yuriy Velikoklad provided planes to transport Russian fighters and weapons from the Middle East and Africa to the war in Ukraine.

The suspect organized the transportation of Shahed-type kamikaze drones from Iran to the Ukrainian border, with which the Russians attacked Sumy on July 3, 2023.

Then they hit two high-rise residential buildings and an administrative building in the center of the city. There were victims among civilians.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that the Iranian drones were transported to the territory of the Russian Federation on board the Il-76 military transport aircraft from the flight fleet of the Velikoklad airline company.

At the end of 2022 — at the beginning of 2023, the official provided planes to transfer from Africa to the war in Ukraine the units of the PMC "Wagner". The Wagnerians spent 56 million Russian rubles on eight international flights.

Investigators of the Security Service informed Velikoklada about the suspicion under part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Civil Code (planning, preparation, resolution and waging of an aggressive war). The figure is now in Russia, measures are underway to bring him to justice.