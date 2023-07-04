The number of dead due to a drone strike on a residential building in Sumy has increased

The number of people killed due to yesterdayʼs drone strike on a house in Sumy has increased to three — a womanʼs body was recovered from the rubble.
This was reported by the regional military administration on July 4.
Another 21 people were injured.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video of the first minutes after the air attack by the Russians, showing the evacuation from the damaged high-rise building.
- On July 3, the Russian army attacked Sumy with Iranian drones. In total, four arrivals were recorded. One drone hit a residential building. President Zelensky clarified that the building of the Security Service of Ukraine was also hit.