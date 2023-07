Russian occupiers attacked the center of Sumy with a kamikaze drone on July 3. It hit a five-story residential building.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

As a result of the shelling, one person died, several more people were injured — how many are being clarified, as noted the Deputy Mayor of Sumy Stanislav Polyakov. Now rescuers and medics are working on the spot.

A fire broke out in the house hit by the drone. Cars around are damaged.