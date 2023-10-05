Road accident in Venice: Police confirmed the death of 9 Ukrainians, six injured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine clarified the data on the number of dead Ukrainians in a road accident near Venice, where a tourist bus fell from an overpass the day before. Nine Ukrainians died, six more were injured.

This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

According to him, Ukrainian consuls will visit the affected citizens in hospitals today, check their condition and provide assistance.

The accident occurred on October 4 in Mestre near Venice with a bus carrying 40 tourists. Citizens of Ukraine, Germany and France were there, and the driver who died was an Italian. 21 people died and 15 were injured.