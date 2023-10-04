A tourist bus fell from an overpass in Italy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of five Ukrainians

A bus fell from an overpass in Mestre near Venice and burst into flames, killing at least 21 people and injuring 15, as "La Repubblica" and "ANSA" write.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko told "Babel" that five Ukrainians were killed in the road accident, and three were injured. Diplomats are currently establishing contact with the relatives of the victims.

"The Ukrainian Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General in Milan are already dealing with the accident that happened at night on the A4 highway near Venice. According to available information, a tourist bus with 40 passengers broke off the overpass and fell from a height of about 30 meters," noted Nikolenko.

Ukrainian consuls interact with Italian law enforcement officers to find out all the circumstances of the accident, and monitor the treatment of Ukrainians.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident. Investigators assume that this may be related to the driverʼs illness, since there are no signs of braking on the asphalt.

Currently, the trajectory of the fall and the condition of the road surface are being established.

Citizens of Ukraine, Germany and France were in the bus, and the driver who died was an Italian.

Passengers with injuries and burns were placed in various hospitals near the accident site, among them are those who are in serious condition.