The identification of the victims of the road accident in Italy was completed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified the number of dead Ukrainians

The Italian side has completed the identification of people who died in a road accident near Venice. According to the updated information, four Ukrainians were killed, not five.

This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

He also clarified that four more Ukrainians were injured — they are receiving medical assistance in Mestre, Treviso and Padua hospitals. There are no threats to their lives.

Ukrainian consuls provide Ukrainians with consular assistance, monitor their treatment and keep in touch with their relatives.