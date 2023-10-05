15 000 military personnel and 11 000 civilians are considered missing in Ukraine

As of September 2023, more than 26 000 people in Ukraine are wanted as missing under special circumstances.

The Deputy Chairman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 15 000 are military personnel, and another 11 000 are civilians. Data on each of them was entered into a special register coordinated by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

Almost nine thousand families have received extracts from the register.