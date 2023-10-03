The Ministry of Defense has increased the list of servicemen who will receive additional payments

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has increased the list of servicemen who receive additional remuneration.

Among other things, increased payments to the wounded, instructors of training centers, conscripts and cadets.

An additional award will be given to the following categories:

100 000 hryvnias to servicemen of the missile forces, artillery and air defense forces, who fire at the enemy without actually being in the area of hostilities (previously they received 30 000 hryvnias). Accrued from September 29;

100 000 hryvnias to sappers working in areas of hostilities (previously they received 30 000 hryvnias). Accrued from September 29;

50 000 hryvnias to military personnel from the command and headquarters (in particular, outside the battlefield) who manage units and units conducting combat operations (they used to receive 30 000 hryvnias). Accrued from September 29;

30 000 hryvnias to sappers working outside the battlefield. Accrued from September 29.

Wounded fighters who cannot perform military service for more than two months will receive an additional 20 100 hryvnias. Accrued from June 1.

Instructors of training centers will receive an additional 15 000 to 30 000 hryvnias. Accrued from June 1.

Term workers — 6 000 hryvnias. Accrued from June 1.

Cadets — 2 350 hryvnias. Accrued from June 1.

Fighters working directly on the front line will receive the same payments as before — 100 000 hryvnias. The same applies to servicemen who have received injuries (contusion, trauma, mutilation) related to the defense of the Motherland and are undergoing treatment, as well as families of prisoners and missing persons.