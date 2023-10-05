Joe Bidenʼs shepherd, who bit people 11 times, was evicted from the White House

US President Joe Bidenʼs German shepherd Komandor no longer lives in the White House after biting Secret Service agents 11 times.

This was reported by the American newspaper "The New York Times" with reference to the press secretary of the first lady Jill Biden Elizabeth Alexander.

"The commander is not currently on the White House campus while we evaluate the next steps," Ms. Alexander noted in a statement, adding that the president and first lady "are deeply concerned about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day ".

Where the Commander will live and when he can return to the White House is still unknown.

All this happened a few days after the two-year-old Komandor bit another Secret Service officer — this is the 11th episode of "aggressive behavior" of the presidentʼs pets. Bidenʼs other dog, Major, was also previously sent to live away from the White House — after a "biting incident" with a White House staff member.