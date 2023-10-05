The adviser to the President of Slovakia explained Chaputovaʼs words about military aid to Ukraine

The adviser to the President of Slovakia on foreign policy Jana Kobzova spoke about the position of Zuzana Chaputova regarding military aid to Ukraine in the comments of the European Parliament.

According to her, the current Slovak government is retiring and therefore has constitutionally limited powers, and the political parties negotiating the formation of a new government are against new military aid to Ukrainians.

Therefore, Chaputova believes that if the current government approves the delivery of new aid, it will create a risky precedent for a change of power after the upcoming elections.

At the same time, the President of Slovakia supports the provision of military aid to Ukraine by any government.