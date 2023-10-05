The adviser to the President of Slovakia explained Chaputovaʼs words about military aid to Ukraine

The adviser to the President of Slovakia on foreign policy Jana Kobzova spoke about the position of Zuzana Chaputova regarding military aid to Ukraine in the comments of the European Parliament.
According to her, the current Slovak government is retiring and therefore has constitutionally limited powers, and the political parties negotiating the formation of a new government are against new military aid to Ukrainians.
Therefore, Chaputova believes that if the current government approves the delivery of new aid, it will create a risky precedent for a change of power after the upcoming elections.
At the same time, the President of Slovakia supports the provision of military aid to Ukraine by any government.
- Earlier, Chaputovaʼs spokesman said that the president opposed the new package of military aid to Ukraine, because she is convinced that the results of the parliamentary elections should be respected.
- The pro-Russian Smer party led by ex-prime minister Robert Fitso won the parliamentary elections. The party promised to end military aid to Ukraine.
- During the election campaign, Robert Fitso promised to end military aid to Ukraine, criticized sanctions against the Russian Federation, called for negotiations between the countries, opposed LGBT rights and defended the countryʼs right to veto in the EU. His rhetoric is similar to that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.