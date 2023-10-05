The President of Slovakia is against new military aid to Ukraine after the results of the parliamentary elections

After the victory in the parliamentary elections of the pro-Russian Smer party, Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova spoke out against a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is written by the Slovak publication "Dennik N".

The Ministry of Defense of Slovakia considered the possibility of providing another military aid to Ukraine. It could have been handed over under Ludovit Odorʼs government, but the person responsible for Chaputovʼs government is against it.

According to her, it is necessary to respect the results of the parliamentary elections, in which the "Smer" party led by ex-prime minister Robert Fizo won — it promised to stop military aid to Ukraine.

Chaputova is convinced that if she ignored the position of Smer or some other parties, it would create an unfortunate precedent for the future.