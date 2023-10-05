Bloomberg: The next summit on the Ukrainian peace formula will be held in Turkey

A meeting of allies regarding the Ukrainian peace formula will take place in Turkey at the end of October.

"Bloomberg" writes about this with reference to sources.

It is expected that the summit will be held in Istanbul. There will be, in particular, representatives of the United States, but the Administration of President Joe Biden has not yet determined who exactly will participate.

Officials will persuade countries that have largely remained neutral in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, such as Brazil and India, to oppose the Kremlin. Allies see the summit as an opportunity for Ukraine to explain its position directly to these countries.

The allies also want China to participate in the next round of talks on the Ukrainian peace formula, but it is not yet known whether Beijing will send a representative.

Russia was not invited to the meeting, as well as to previous meetings in Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

What is the "Ukrainian peace formula" from President Zelensky?

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula in a speech to the participants of the G20 Summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:

radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;

food security, including the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;

energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;

release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;

restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelensky, is "non-negotiable";

withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;

justice and fairness, including the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes;

prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;

preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;

confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.

In August, the meeting in Saudi Arabia was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, North and South America, as well as UN officials. They considered Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs peace plan. In particular, it provides that any negotiations with the Russian Federation can begin only after the return of all occupied lands. China was also at the meeting.