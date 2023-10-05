“Rheinmetall” handed over “SurveilSpire” complexes to Ukraine to combat drones

The German defense concern Rheinmetall handed over SurveilSpire drone combat systems to Ukraine.

SurveilSpire is a system designed to detect and combat enemy drones. It consists of an observation tower with a day and night vision camera, self-piloted minidrones for patrol flights and a control system. The complex has secure radio communication (4G, 5G, Starlink) for video transmission to the mobile headquarters.

SurveilSpire anti-drone system. DefSecIntel