Ukraine began to receive SurveilSPIRE automated intelligence systems

The German concern Rheinmetall, on the order of the German government, began supplying Ukraine with automated intelligence and surveillance systems SurveilSPIRE, the manufacturer of which is the Estonian DefSecIntel.

This was reported in the press service of the company. The amount of the contract exceeds €10 million, but the exact figures are not disclosed.

SurveilSPIRE is a system used to monitor borders, coastal zones, search for enemy targets and threats. It is automated and processes data with the help of artificial intelligence, so it allows you to conduct reconnaissance in a large area with the involvement of a minimum number of personnel. The system includes an observation tower, solar panels, drones, a control system and a transport platform (trailer). Only three people are needed to deploy it, then it works by itself.