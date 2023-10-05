“Prada” will design spacesuits for NASAʼs upcoming moon mission

Italian fashion house "Prada" will team up with American company "Axiom Space" to develop spacesuits for the Artemis III mission.

The press service of "Axiom Space" writes about it.

It is planned to land the crew of the NASA mission on the moon in 2025.

"Pradaʼs ever-visionary spirit for humanity has extended to its quest for adventure and new horizons — space," noted Prada Group Chief Marketing Officer Lorenzo Bertelli.

"Prada" experts will work with the "Axiom Space" team to improve the materials and functions of the spacesuits.

The "Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit" (AxEMU) spacesuit will allow astronauts to live and work on and around the Moon. It will have increased flexibility, increased protection against the environment and specialized tools for research.

"Pradaʼs technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing technologies and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies needed not only for the comfort of astronauts on the surface of the moon, but also to take into account the much-needed human factor that is missing from outdated spacesuits," added "Axiom Space" CEO Michael Suffredini.