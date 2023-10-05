General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated 580 invaders over the past day

There were 57 combat clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 580 invaders and destroyed 31 artillery systems, 12 tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles of the Russians.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled the attack of the occupiers in the area north of Zybyne (Kharkiv region). On Lyman direction, seven attacks were repelled in the areas east of Makiivka (Luhansk region) and northwest of Dibrova (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements (Donetsk region).

On the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore positions in the Avdiivka area and improve the tactical position in the Lastochkino area of the Donetsk region. The Russians unsuccessfully attacked more than 15 times in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled attacks in the Zolota Nyva and Rivnopillia settlements of the Donetsk region, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, they repelled attacks in the Novodarivka, Verbove, and Robotyne areas.