Air defense destroyed 24 “Shahed” drones over three regions of Ukraine

On the night of October 5, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" drones from Cape Chauda, which is in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, the Russians launched 29 attack drones. The Air Force together with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces destroyed 24 drones within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Southern Defense Forces report that an infrastructure object in the Kirovohrad region was hit at night. The fire was contained there. Nine drones were shot down over the region. Ten drones were over Mykolaiv region, and five — over Odesa region.