Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on the night of October 2.

In total, the Russians released seven UAVs — air defense forces destroyed four Shaheds flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation). This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the Dnipropetrovsk region, units of the East Air Force shot down three drones.