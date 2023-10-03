During the night, air defense forces shot down 30 air targets over two regions

At night, over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Defense Forces destroyed 13 UAVs and one missile. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A private enterprise, a garage and a car caught fire due to debris in Dnipro. The debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad. There was also a hit. The fire has already been extinguished, but there is destruction of production facilities.

Also, the defenders of the sky shot down 16 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in the Mykolaiv region overnight.

The Air Force Command confirmed the destruction of 29 attack drones and one Iskander-K missile.

It was not possible to shoot down only two Shahed. They hit the territory of an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad.