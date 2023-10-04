The USA handed Ukraine more than a million cartridges confiscated in Iran

On October 2, the United States handed over 1.1 million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the US Central Command.

They were confiscated on the ship MARWAN on December 19 last year. The confiscated ammunition became the property of the United States following a civil lawsuit by the Department of Justice against Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The CNN TV channel, citing American officials, reported that the United States will transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which will help to partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons.