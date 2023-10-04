The USA handed Ukraine more than a million cartridges confiscated in Iran

On October 2, the United States handed over 1.1 million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported in the US Central Command.
They were confiscated on the ship MARWAN on December 19 last year. The confiscated ammunition became the property of the United States following a civil lawsuit by the Department of Justice against Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The CNN TV channel, citing American officials, reported that the United States will transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which will help to partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons.
- The Pentagon is already warning Congress that it is running out of money to replace weapons the US has sent to Ukraine, and that it has already been forced to slow down the resupply of some troops. Also, the United States has completely run out of long-term funding under an initiative that provides money for contracts for Ukraineʼs future armaments.
- Representatives of NATO and Great Britain also warned that the Western military is running out of ammunition for Ukraine, and called for increased production.