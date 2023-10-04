CNN: The US will hand over weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine

The United States will transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which will help to partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons.
This was reported by the American CNN channel with reference to American officials.
US Central Command is set to announce the policy this week.
It is not clear how the US will legally facilitate the transfer of arms — the UN requires that confiscated weapons be destroyed or stored. The Biden administration has been mulling for months how to legally ship weapons stored at US Central Command facilities in the Middle East.
- The Pentagon is already warning Congress that it is running out of money to replace weapons the US has sent to Ukraine, and that it has already been forced to slow down the resupply of some troops. Also, the United States has completely run out of long-term funding under the Initiative, which provides money for contracts for the future armament of Ukraine.
- The Pentagon has another $5.2 billion in funds for providing military aid to Ukraine. This amount is equivalent to the cost of weapons that the Biden administration sent to Ukraine in the last six months.