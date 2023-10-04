CNN: The US will hand over weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine

The United States will transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which will help to partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons.

This was reported by the American CNN channel with reference to American officials.

US Central Command is set to announce the policy this week.

It is not clear how the US will legally facilitate the transfer of arms — the UN requires that confiscated weapons be destroyed or stored. The Biden administration has been mulling for months how to legally ship weapons stored at US Central Command facilities in the Middle East.