In Moldova, members of the non-constitutional party “Shor” were allowed to participate in the elections

The Constitutional Court of Moldova canceled the ban on the participation in elections of members of the unconstitutional pro-Russian party "Shor".

The Moldovan media NewsMaker writes about it.

In June 2023, this court declared the party unconstitutional because it bribed protestors to destabilize the situation in the country.

Before that, the government of Moldova appealed to the Constitutional Court with a request to check the partyʼs constitutionality under the fourth paragraph of Article 41 of the Constitution, which defines that parties and socio-political associations whose activities are directed "against political pluralism, the principles of the rule of law, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity", are unconstitutional.

Government representatives insisted that the party repeatedly violated the law on financing political forces and cooperated with Russia to destabilize the situation in Moldova. It is also mentioned that the leader of the political force, Ilan Shor, is included in the US sanctions list and is involved in the "theft of a billion" case.