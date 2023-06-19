The Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the pro-Russian party “Shor” as unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the “Shor” party as unconstitutional, as it resorted to bribing protesters to destabilize the situation in the country.
This is reported by Newsmaker.
According to the courtʼs conclusion, the police acted contrary to the principles of the rule of law and endangered the sovereignty and independence of Moldova.
- The Government of Moldova appealed to the Constitutional Court with a request to verify the partyʼs constitutionality under the fourth paragraph of Article 41 of the Constitution, which defines that parties and public-political associations whose activities are directed "against political pluralism, the principles of the rule of law, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity" are unconstitutional.
- The government representatives insisted that the party repeatedly violated the legislation on the financing of political forces and cooperated with Russia in order to destabilize the situation in Moldova.