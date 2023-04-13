In Moldova, the leader of the pro-Russian party “Șor” was sentenced to 15 years in prison

In Moldova, the Appellate Chamber upheld the sentence of Ilan Shor, the leader of the pro-Russian Șor party. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Olesya Stamate, the head of the parliamentary legal commission, member of parliament from the PAS party, announced this, NewsMaker writes.

She did not specify which case it was about, but noted that the appeal decision is final. This means that Shor was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"Justice has finally won in our country. The Appeals Chamber sentenced Shor to 15 years in prison. Wherever he is serving his sentence, in Israel or Moldova, all the seized property is now confiscated for the benefit of the state — 5 billion lei [$250 million],” she said.

In 2015, Ilan Shor was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fraud and money laundering in the "theft of a billion" case. The court ruled that the sentence will not take effect until it becomes final. The case was pending in the Chisinau Court of Appeal. In 2019, Ilan Shor fled the country. According to unconfirmed information, he is hiding in Israel.