HACC seized the property of the defendants in the “Rotterdam+” case

The panel of judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially satisfied the request of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) prosecutor and seized the property of the defendants in the "Rotterdam+" case.

This was reported in the press service of HACC.

The following were arrested:

the property of the ex-head of the NKRECP Dmytro Vovk:

apartment with a total area of 41.3 square meters, located in Kyiv;

house with a total area of 243.2 square meters, located in the Kyiv region;

the property of the former CEO of "DTEK Network" Ivan Heliukh:

apartment with a total area of 81.90 square meters, located in Kyiv;

apartment with a total area of 72.4 square meters, located in Donetsk.

the property of the former general director of "DTEK Skhidenergo" Borys Lisovyi:

apartment with a total area of 97.4 square meters, located in Kyiv;

house with a total area of 219.6 square meters;

2 land plots.

The decision enters into force from the moment of its announcement and cannot be appealed separately.

At the end of August 2019, it became known about the decision of the SAP to close the case against "Rotterdam+" on the basis of an examination, which allegedly did not reveal any losses. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) stated that this decision contradicts the principles of the rule of law, the Court of Appeal confirmed the validity of the examination.

The investigation of the first episode of the "Rotterdam+" case on the suspicion of six persons involved was completed in September 2022. In January 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office completed the investigation of the second episode of suspicion against 15 people in this case.