HACC confiscated the property of a Russian defense company worth almost $5.5 million

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) handed over the products intended for the Russian enterprise "Rostvertol" to the income of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) press service.

We are talking about a batch of components for control systems of combat helicopters, which was produced by one of the Lviv factories under a 2011 contract. The total value of the confiscated goods is almost $5.5 million. The Russian company tried to get its order back in 2014, but SBU counterintelligence blocked the transfer of helicopter components to the Russians.

After confiscation, the confiscated products are planned to be handed over to the Armed Forces.

"Rostvertol" is located in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and is one of the key enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. The company produces helicopters for the occupation army.