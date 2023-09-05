Ukraine nationalized 7 aircraft engines that belonged to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and Russian companies

Ukraine has nationalized 7 aircraft engines for Ruslan AS cargo planes. The engines belonged to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the group of Russian companies "Volga-Dnipro".

This was announced by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the National Police.

At the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, these engines were being repaired at one of the Ukrainian state-owned machine-building enterprises. The law enforcement officers note that in July 2022, they searched the territory of this enterprise and seized the engines. Later, the property was seized.

Ruslan AS aircraft are actively used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. These planes transport military equipment, as well as military cargo and dual-purpose goods from other countries to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Nationalization of engines was initiated by the National Police and the Ministry of Justice. The higher anti-corruption court satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice about the recovery of aircraft engines from state income.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation under Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine) and Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code (collaborative activity). The materials of these criminal proceedings became the basis for the nationalization of property.