Germany sent another package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany announced another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

On October 2, they updated the list of what the Bundeswehr transferred to Ukraine as part of military support. Namely:

14 all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;

bridge paver Biber;

2 WiSENT 1 MC engineering machines;

7 HX81 tractors and 8 trailers for them;

21 cars for border protection;

radio stations for Leopard tanks;

99 satellite communication terminals;

a set of spare parts for the Vector unmanned aerial vehicle;

20,000 safety glasses;

239 cryptophones;

32,823 40 mm caliber ammunition for grenade launchers;

1,202 infusion pumps (medical equipment).

On September 21 , the German government announced the transfer to Ukraine of four HX81 tractors and the same number of trailers for them, 12 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks, spare parts, 17 satellite communication terminals and an antenna amplifier.